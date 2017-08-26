Head-on crash injures two in Sandusky County

Two people suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in Fremont on Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Harley Harman, 43, of Fremont was driving north on State Route 53 just before 7 a.m. when a car driven by Bryan Henderson, 48, also of Fremont, veered into his lane.

After the cars collided, Harman’s car went off the side of the road and ended up in a ditch.

Henderson’s car went several hundred feet before going off the road and striking a concrete culvert and a parked pickup truck.

Henderson had to be flown by Life Flight to St. Vincent’s in Toledo.

Harman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating the accident.

