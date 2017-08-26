Bars in Toledo area showing the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight

Whether you think it is a legitimate sporting event or a cash grab by the fighters, there's no doubt a lot of interest in the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match on Saturday night and bars in the Toledo area are taking advantage.

The pay-per-view cost for the viewer at home will be $89.95 in standard definition. If you don't feel like spending that much for the fight, there are other options.

The following bars are showing that they have confirmed to be carrying the fight on the website UFC Bars.

Please call ahead to see if seating is still available.

Hollywood Casino in Rossford is showing the fight. Call 419-661-5530 for details.

Walle Rockets Bar on Upton and Sylvania in west Toledo is showing the fight. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Agenda on Matzinger Rd. in west Toledo is also showing the fight. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 419-479-0987 for details.

Backyard BBQ on Sylvania in west Toledo is charging $20 at the door.

Hooters on Monroe St. in west Toledo has the fight as well. Call 419-473-8661 for details.

Andy’s Bar and Grill on Ponderosa Rd. in Perrysburg is advertising the fight but it is unclear if there is space available. Call 419-661-9822 for details.

In Sylvania, Shawn’s Irish Tavern on Bancroft has the fight, however Shawn’s in south Toledo does not.

In Michigan, Buffalo Wild Wings on Telegraph in Monroe and Buffalo Wild Wings in Adrian also have the fight.

Frickers’, Chubby’s American Grill and other Buffalo Wild Wings are shown as ‘unconfirmed’ on the website.

Please call ahead if you plan on heading out.

The fight cannot start before 11 p.m.

