Toledo chapter of Red Cross sending volunteers to flood ravaged Texas

The American Red Cross is responding to the massive Hurricane Harvey that battered the gulf coast of Texas and continues to cause problems across the state.

The Toledo Chapter of the Red Cross is deploying more volunteers to the flood ravaged areas of Texas to assist.

Rachel Hepner Zwadony, with the Red Cross, says ten volunteers are already on their way and more are lined up.

As the flooding worsens in Houston, the Red Cross volunteers from Toledo's chapter who are headed to the area won't be able to make it to Houston and will be headed to Dallas instead because the Houston area has too many problems to even get in.

"With all the flooding going on, they have all the roads closed and that being said we have ERV drivers and other drivers trying to get in who can't and other responders in hotels that are stuck there until they can get to their client and get to their jobs," said Luke Routzon, a Toledo Disaster Service volunteer.

Executive director of the north central chapter of the Red Cross Todd James said these volunteers train for a long time to prepare for such disasters.

"All of our volunteers are always training and preparing for when they get the call to help. SO folks who want to volunteer, they can come talk to us now and we can get them in to some training and get them trained pretty quickly so they're ready to respond when help is needed," James said.

If you’d like to donate to the relief efforts, you can text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross.

You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

If you decide to write a check, the Red Cross suggests writing name Harvey in the subject line to make sure your donation goes to Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Red Cross Northwest Ohio Chapter is also looking for volunteers. They are asking potential volunteers to call the chapter at 419-329-2900 or simply visit redcross.org and click “become a volunteer.

"We always need volunteers because we aren't just responding to this disaster but we're still responding to disasters across the country. Single family home fires, flooding situations, storms tornadoes everyday Red Cross is out there in communities across the country," said James.

Hurricane Harvey is being described as the most devastating hurricane to hit the U.S. in over a decade.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.