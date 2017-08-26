Second Annual Ridin' Late in County 48 to take place this weekend

Toledo Memorial Park and Yark Nissan are teaming up for the second annual Ridin' Late in County 48.

The event is a 13-mile slow bicycle ride for family and friends to enjoy and view the stars of northwest Ohio's beautiful night sky. However there is a shorter 3-mile route option available as well.

Riders will begin their bike journey at Spoke Life Cycles around 9 p.m. From there, they will follow a route that'll take them through Toledo Memorial Park, Harroun Park, some scenic Sylvania neighborhoods and Pacesetter Park.

Police escorts will also be available.

The first 300 riders to show up will receive new bike lights from from Brightz-ltd. And because the event is considered a twilight ride, all riders must have a headlight and tail light on their bicycles.

Lights will be available for purchase Spoke Life.

There will be an after-party for families at the River Center Foundation.

Registration for the event is $20 which includes a free t-shirt. All proceeds will go toward Safe Kids Greater Toledo.

