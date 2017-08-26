UT police search for Jimmy John's robbery subject

The University of Toledo Police Department is looking for the person who stole money from a Jimmy John's Restaurant early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Jimmy John's location in the Gateway plaza on Secor Road on UT's campus.

UT police say a male subject entered the restaurant covering his face with a bandana demanding money.

No weapon was seen during the robbery, however the subject indicated that he had a gun.

After receiving money from the register, UT police believe the subject fled the scene in a dark Jeep Commander.

The subject is described as a black male standing at 5 feet 6 to 8 inches tall with a stocky build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a baggy blue hoodie with the hood up and baggy grey sweatpants.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the UT Police Department at 419-530-2601.

No injuries were reported.

