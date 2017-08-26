Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash

A man was sent to the hospital after he lost control of his motorcycle.

Alejandro Yruegas, 56, of Findlay, was driving his bike northbound on Township Road 14 around 8 p.m. on Friday.

As Yruegas was approaching a curve, he lost control and drove off the east side of the road for about 100 feet before stopping.

He was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Yruegas was also cited for operation without reasonable control.

