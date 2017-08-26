Chain reaction crash sends two to hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chain reaction crash sends two to hospital

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were sent to a hospital after being involved in a chain-reaction crash.

The collision happened in the village of Acadia around 3 p.m. on Friday on east Fremont Street and Brown Road.

Troopers said a woman rear-ended another driver send that car into another car. 

The woman who started the crash was cited for assured clear distance. 

