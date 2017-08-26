Man recovering from house fire in south Toledo

A man is recovering from smoke inhalation after his house caught fire early Saturday morning.

The fire happened across from Walbridge Elementary School around 2:30 a.m. in south Toledo.

Fire crews said the the blaze started on the back porch of the house and it spread to the first floor and the attic.

The fire is still under investigation.

