Tiffin City pool goes to the dogs for end of summer bash

While the dog days of summer may be coming to an end, the “Dog Daze” continue in Tiffin.

Dogs packed into the Tiffin City Pool for the dog daze.

Some dog parents were excited for the playful night out.

"Well with huskies, if you know anything about huskies, they have crazy energy all the time,” said Greg Ammon who has two dogs. “So, it's really just to wear them out so when we get home we can actually get stuff done around the house."

Marissa Stephens just enjoyed watching the dogs have fun.

"There's nothing better than seeing dogs in their element hanging out playing with each other just having a grand time,” said Marissa, a Tiffin resident with three dogs.

If dogs could smile the pool was full of them.

The parks and recreation department opened the pool for the pups before closing it for the season.The money raised from the event will be used to maintain the 1.5 acre off leash Bark Park.

"It extends the whole quality of life here in Tiffin and Seneca County,” said Keith Hodkinson, president of the Friends of the Tiffin Bark Park Inc. “To me it's important that people, when they come here, if they have businesses or they have employees here, we want to make the employees feel like this is a place you want to bring your family to and for many people their dog is a part of their family too."

Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds enjoyed the pool, whether they were swimming, chasing toys or just soaking up the sun. Some chose to stay out of the pool too, of course taking a minute to dry off, before playing in the grass.

"Seeing the dogs playing having a great time, all the people together who all love dogs,” said Marissa Stephens. “It's great."

And the dogs weren't the only ones having a good time.

“It's a great way to get out into the community and meet people and other animals," said Greg Ammon who was there with his wife Nicole and their two dogs.

The “Dog Daze” continues on Saturday from 9am until 11am.

There is a small fee to get in, but the dogs sure seem to be grateful.

The Friends of the Tiffin Bark Park Inc. will have their Lucky Dog St. Patty’s Day fundraiser later in March to raise additional funds for the Bark Park on Washington Street in Tiffin.

