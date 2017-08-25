Big Board Finals: Week 1 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Finals: Week 1

Montpelier 28

Antwerp 32

St. John's 28

Bedford 35

Canton Central Catholic 17

Bellevue 21

Central Catholic 35

Bishop Hartley 16

Whifeford (MI) 48

Blissfield 8

Van Wert 27

Bryan 7

Pandora-Gilboa 27

Columbus Grove 14

Bluffton 41

Cory-Rawson 7

Vanlue 19

Danbury 39

Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Eastwood 39

Ayersville 25

Edon 19

Columbian 20

Elida 42

Gibsonburg 41

Elmwood 0

Otsego 28

Evergreen 14

Wauseon 31

Fairview 14

Hilliard Bradley 50

Findlay 20

Oak Harbor 18

Fostoria 35

Springfield 18

Fremont Ross 28

Scott 16

Genoa 55

Whitmer 38

Glen Oak 24

Arcadia 28

Hardin Northern 50

Archbold 37

Hicksville 0

Edgerton 42

Hilltop 7

Calvert 21

Hopewell-Loudon 12

Perkins 21

Huron 27

Lakota 12

Lake 49

Patrick Henry 6

Leipsic 7

Britton Deefield 0

Lenawee Christian 20

Wynford 0

Liberty-Benton 49

Bowsher 8

Maumee 41

Delta 

McComb 51

Southview 26

Millington 29

Holgate 21

North Baltimore 39

Swanton 13

North Union 7

Ottawa Hills 40

Perry 24

Coffman 45

Perrysburg 0

Sandusky 41

Port Clinton 7

Clay 41

Rogers 0

Bowling Green 41

Rossford 34

Anthony Wayne 44

St. Francis 7

Clyde 17

Start 14

Liberty Center 30

Tinora 0

Carey 12

Van Buren 7

Northview 24

Waite 7

Northwood 34

Woodmore 7

Delphos St. John's 46

Woodward 6

