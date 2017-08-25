Lake Erie Algae Forecast

Friday afternoon the city of Toledo moved the water quality dashboard to the 'watch' position. This may have the effect of making some people nervous, but this has been anticipated for some time. It simply means the algae bloom on Lake Erie has moved over the Toledo water intake, but treatment is easily removing any toxins from our drinking water.



The bloom is not expected to move the next 24-48 hours with a light northeast wind bottling it up in western Lake Erie.



Water temperatures are warm enough to create the bloom but not warm enough to be extreme.



The latest satellite data shows the location of the algae bloom over western Lake Erie.





Here is a high-resolution image of Lake Erie taken earlier this week, you can see the bloom location with the green shade of water.





