Gulf coast hurricane could have big impact on gas prices in our area

As Hurricane Harvey batters the gulf coast, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan could already be feeling its impact.

Some oil refineries on the Texas coast have already shut down to prepare for the storm.

The storm is threatening about a third of U.S. oil refineries.

You may have noticed a small rise in gas prices on Friday to around $2.39.

"The fact the gas prices are going up today provides gas stations a little leeway not to have to raise prices again immediately,” said Patrick Dehaan with Gasbuddy.com. “So over the weekend prices may tiptoe lower after they go up today but that could set the stage for a gas increase early next week depending on what happens over the weekend.”

Experts are predicting 10-15 cents more per gallon of gas at the pumps.

“There’s only so much you can do. Higher gas prices are going to eventually hit your wallet even if you don't want them to. You could fill up your tank but the next one is going to be more expensive,” said Dehaan.



And the potential for those more expensive costs aren’t making drivers around here happy.

"I drive a big car so it's going to kill me. It takes a lot of money, fifty bucks to fill my truck up so it's really going to hurt me," said one local driver.

But that's all depending on how the hurricane plays out down south.

