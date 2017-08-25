Sylvania Board of Education dropping challenges to home values in district

The Sylvania Schools Board of Education is dismissing challenges to appraised home values in the district that they have filed with Lucas County.

Earlier this year Sylvania Schools issued hundreds of the challenges in response to rising home prices in Lucas County.

School districts, who rely on property taxes in part for funding, want values to reflect the higher sales prices as opposed to the current appraised value, which won’t change until a new evaluation takes place next year.

In regards to homeowners who have already reached a settlement with the district, the district says they will try to “try to put them on the same footing as those who are having their cases dismissed,” as permitted by law.

The Board is also inviting Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez to a meeting on September 25, at 7 p.m. to answer the public’s questions on the issue.

In May, Lopez asked the district to drop the challenges and wait until next year’s evaluations.

Earlier in August, Sylvania homeowners formed a committee to fight what they say are unfair taxes.

