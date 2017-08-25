Toledo Mud Hens to honor childhood cancer survivors on Sunday

It's expected to be a great weekend of baseball at Fifth Third Field. Of course, this means the beloved Mud Hens.

But fans will see a group of very different heroes on the field. They haven’t beaten baseball teams. They've beaten cancer.



Eleven-year-old Mark Macowiak and his younger brother Ben were having a blast when we met them at Swan Creek Metropark. But Mark's family wasn't sure if he'd ever play like this again, a year ago, when he saw a doctor for a sinus infection.

It wasn't his sinuses. It was a rare cancer, Birkett's Lymphoma and Leukemia, and it was stage 4.

“Yeah, it was pretty tough," Mark said. "Some days I would just wake up not knowing what's going to happen or what I'm going to have to do, stuff like that.”

“He had moments out of fear. But he took charge and collected his emotions when he needed to. He listened to his doctors. He developed a very good relationship with the staff at Toledo Children's,” added his mother, Ellen.

Mark's body responded to the chemo and immunotherapy, and he has been in remission for six months. He will be one of eight local childhood cancer survivors to be honorary Mud Hens for the day on Sunday.

With the team's partnership with Stand Up To Cancer, the kids will be assigned a position on the field, and will get to go out there with the Mud Hens players during the National Anthem. They'll also all have customized baseball cards made.

“Well that's really cool because some kids with the disease aren't able to play sports, so having their own baseball cards will be a really cool thing,” Mark said.

Fifth Third Bank is donating $5,300 for every strikeout Mud Hens pitchers throw on Sunday, and $1 from every ticket sold will also go to Stand Up To Cancer.

