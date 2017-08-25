City holding free recycling event on Saturday in west Toledo

The City of Toledo’s Department of Neighborhoods will be holding another recycling event on Saturday.

It’s the tenth event of the year for the city and will be held at Longfellow Elementary in west Toledo from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Acceptable items include bulky refuse, electronics, paper (which will be shredded), and up to 10 tires (on the rim and off).

Usable clothing can also be donated to Goodwill at the event.

Paint, televisions, air conditioners and large appliances will not be accepted.

Click here for more information.

More “free dump days” are planned for September 9 and November 25.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.