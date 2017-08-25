Findlay residents to hold rally in response to racist graffiti

This weekend, Findlay residents will hold a rally against hate.

The group plans to protest racist graffiti found in Riverside Park last weekend. Vandals spray painted "White Power" on the wall of the pool's bathhouse and swastikas on the bottom of the main pool.

Workers say they have had vandalism at the pool in the past, but no on recalls any messages of hate.

The graffiti have been cleaned up.

The rally will be Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Riverside Park.

