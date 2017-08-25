Group of investors to reopen former Maumee Andersons store

A man who owns a Perrysburg sunroom builder is hoping to reopen the building that once housed the Andersons in Maumee.

Fred Calero leads a group of investors that closed on the property last week.

Calero has already bought several properties including the former General Store, a gas station and the Mowing Center.

He says his current task is finding retailers to fill those buildings.

A man who owns a Perrysburg sunroom builder leads a group of investors planning to reopen the closed Andersons Store in Maumee.

Fred Calero says he closed on the property last week. He says he is in talks with three hardware store companies to anchor the property.

He hopes many other vendors will provide the services once handled by the Andersons store.

The facility does not have a name yet, nor do they have a date for a grand opening.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.