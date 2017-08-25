Courthouse renovations save the oldest public building in Toledo

Renovations to the Lucas County Courthouse has been going on for about a year, and it was much needed.

The decorative details on the building needed much more repair than can be seen from the ground.

If officials hadn't decided on these renovations, Toledo would have been at risk for losing the oldest public building that all residents rely on.

"Myself and other judges are working to save and maintain this structure for future generations of judges and the next generation of this community so they can have this same beautiful symbol of what it means to live in this county," said Judge Gene Zmuda of the Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

The renovation is not just restoring the historical look to the building, but to keep the building from crumbling to the point where it can no longer be renovated.

"This courthouse is the oldest public building in the city of Toledo, built in 1893, and has been in continuous use since it opened its doors and it really symbolizes the legacy and history our community has," Judge Zmuda said.

Approximately $700,000 from the county's capital reserve fund are being used to repair the exterior masonry work like columns, terracotta tiles and decorative metal, aging details that led to leaks and structural issues.

"We know we had some leaking issues on the roof on the dome roof, and instead of waiting for those to become a real problem, we are trying to address them now and get ahead of the problem," said Lucas County Capital Project Manager Jeff Nowak.

These repairs and damage assessments done to the dome is part of phase one. Phase two will be repairing the dome.

"We're looking at the end of 2017 for phase one to be complete. Once we have our full assessment done of the rest of the roof structure, we will look at future phases that could go into next year or even beyond," said Nowak.

It is unsure how many phases will be needed to fully renovate the courthouse, but Nowak said it could be ten to 20 years till the renovation project wraps up.

Things from the windows, mechanical elements and wiring are all on the to-do list.

