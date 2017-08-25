A judge's view on the importance of courthouse safety

Security in the courtroom is top of mind, especially after an Ohio judge was ambushed outside of a courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio.

A security scare outside the Lucas County courthouse reminds everyone that things like that can happen anywhere.

"Tense moments this morning as the courthouse was on lockdown after a report of shots fired nearby," said Honorable Judge Gene Zmuda of the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. "As you can imagine, this is unnerving, especially after what happened outside of another Ohio courthouse earlier this week."

In the Steubenville attack, a man opened fire on a judge. The judge fired back at the man, killing the assailant and saving his own life.

Judge Zmuda said he is not aware of any Lucas County judges currently carrying a gun with them for personal protection, but said he knows judges who have done so in the past.

"Safety issues are a grave concern for everyone. I can tell you we take a lot of steps here in Lucas County to provide proper security, not just for the judges who work in this court, not just for the people who work in this court, but actually for the public," Judge Zmuda said.

It's those scenarios that judges like Judge Zmuda think about too often, after delivering hundreds of sentences that send loved ones to prison and make life difficult for others.

"It's unfortunate that we live in a time and place that someone who is elected by the community they reside in that people think they can try to go after them and try to go after them and to try to remove them to gain an upper hand in the cast. That says a lot about the society we live in," said Judge Zmuda.

Judges have a separate elevator, which brings them into the courthouse from secure underground parking.

Numerous courthouse deputies, as well as other law enforcement agents are present inside and outside the courtrooms at all times.

These are just visible security measures. The overall security plan is kept secret.

