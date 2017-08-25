Pay It Forward: $3,000 reward offered for lost dog

One woman's promise to pay it forward is helping a couple find their lost dog.

Owner Tyler Melvin and his girlfriend Erica Torres are searching for their 7-month-old Great Dane Zola, who has been missing since Sunday.

Tyler said Zola was last seen around Lewis and Eleanor Avenues in north Toledo.

Tyler said that after running an announcement about missing Zola on the radio, they received a call from a woman who had been helping the couple make posters and look for Zola.

Tyler said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been checking in with them every day and is a huge believer in paying things forward.

The woman said she decided to contribute $2,000 towards a reward for anyone who finds Zola.

"At first I was very hesitant to accept this, but she insisted she has always been one to pay things forward. I told her that I would make a deal with her that if we accepted this money, we would have to pay it back to her somehow or on to someone else through some means. I don't know if that would entail paying for someone else in a similar situation, or pledging to volunteer weekends helping at Lucas County Canine Control, et c. But I told her we would have to do something to continue paying this forward. Not just because we want to find out dog, but it's the right thing to do," Tyler said.

Tyler said that he and his girlfriend are also contributing their own $1,000 for the reward for finding Zola, bumping the reward up to $3,000.

This is truly a testament of what can happen if people come together to help one another.

Anyone with any information about Zola should call Tyler at 269-214-0857.

