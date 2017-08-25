Police investigating crash that injures two women

Police were on the scene of a crash that left two people injured in Hancock County Friday morning.

The crash occurred on State Route 12 at Township Road 212 in Marion Township around 9 a.m.

Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nelson of Findlay was traveling on State Route 12 while 24-year-old Hadeel Salameh of Findlay was driving on Township Road 212.

Police say Salameh failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by Nelson's vehicle.

Salameh and Nelson were both transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say both drivers women we were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.

