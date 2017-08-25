Search warrant yields drugs, items pointing to drug trafficking

A search warrant, issued by the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, yields drugs and other items indicative of drug trafficking on Thursday.

The task force, along with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team and the Wood County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, executed the search warrant at a home on State Route 235 in McComb.

Officials say they found crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and other items pointing to drug trafficking.

The teams arrested 50-year-old Larry Deal Jr.

Deal is being charged with possession of crack cocaine.

The incident is under investigation with other arrests and charges pending.

