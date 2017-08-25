Impact with Hope asking for money, supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey is expected to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in 12 years, and Impact with Hope is asking for your help.

Soon, donations will be on their way to Texas from Northwest Ohio.

The first shipment will head south to College Station, Texas on September 1.

However, Impact with Hope doesn't want the donations to stop there.

Impact with Hope is a community-based organization that offers disaster and relief aid programs to provide assistance to victims of natural disaster, war, disease and famine.

Impact with Hope and its partners are asking for the public's help in collecting supplies for those in the path of the storm in Texas.

The organization is in need of:

tarps

non-perishable food items

personal hygiene items

shovels

55-gallon plastic bags

hand tools

gloves

clean-up supplies

blankets

flashlights

batteries

diapers

pet food

The public is asked to join the "bucket brigade" and fill a five gallon bucket with a lid on it with these items.

"Everything that you can think of that could possibly go in the bucket that you would think of that you would need if you were being thrown out of your home and then you have to go back," said Dr. Linda Greene of Impact with Hope. "You don't want to have to purchase all these items. You're going to want to have them handy so you can use money for something else that is going to be necessary."

Maumee City Schools are participating in the bucket brigade, and are asking those who would like to help to fill up a bucket with these items:

dish soap

window cleaner

all-purpose cleaner

toothbrushes

scrub brush

Magic Eraser sponges

four sponges

two pairs of rubber gloves

one box of large, plastic trash bags

one bottle/tube of sunscreen

one bottle of insect repellent

roll of paper towels

spray bottle

The items can be dropped off at Maumee High School, Gateway Middle School, Wayne Trail Elementary, Fort Miami Elementary, Fairfield Elementary or the Administration Offices during school hours the week of August 28.

Maumee High School Interact students will then take the supplies to Impact for Hope to be delivered to those in need.

You can also drop off items at the Impact Center at 905 Farnsworth in Waterville, Waterville Tireman stores, McCord Road Christian Church and the Church on Strayer in Maumee.

Springfield High School is also collecting items during the volleyball game at the high school on August 31 at 5 p.m.

So far, Impact with Hope has received water, toiletries, pet food, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items.

Greene said the organization is now going to be asking for the big ticket items such as generators and tools for cleaning up the areas affected by the flooding.

"We're going to have to take them down and leave them, so that's something we're going to be making a call for," said Greene.

Greene said they still want to see any type of donation coming in because they still don't have enough to fill the need for those in Texas. She said their goal is to start sending items down south sometime this week, and are hoping to fill at least three 40-foot containers.

"I know the Mud Hens are going to be collecting, I know schools are collecting this week so we just have to keep moving forward," Greene said.

Impact with Hope is also asking for monetary donations to assist in the shipping with these items.

The organization is looking to send 120,000 pounds to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Visit here to view the full list of items or to make a monetary donation.

