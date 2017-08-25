Hurricane Harvey is setting up to become the first Major Hurricane to make landfall in over a decade. Harvey remains just off the Texas Gulf Coast, as a powerful Category 2 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds already reaching 110 mph.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Harvey to become a Category 3 (a Major Hurricane) before landfall near 1:00 AM EDT near Corpus Christi on Saturday morning. This storm will bring towering storm surge of up to 10 feet and powerful wind gusts past 120 mph+.

What makes this storm more dangerous than even other Category 3 Hurricanes, is that Harvey will hover over coastal Texas for days. This means possible rain accumulations of 3 feet in some localized areas. Track this record breaking storm along with us, using your First Alert Weather App!