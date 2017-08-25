Beer, food, dancing, games, beer; The 52nd-annual German American Festival has it all

One of Toledo's most beloved festivals is back for another year of food and fun.

The German American Festival is celebrating 52 years of entertaining the public, with the festivities being held in Oak Shade Grove in Oregon.

It was started in 1966 in order to keep the local German and Swiss heritage alive.

The festival is one of Toledo's oldest and largest, and is expected to bring in about 40,000 people this year.

Meant to commemorate not only the German culture that's so prevalent in the Toledo area but keeping Swiss culture alive as well.



“There are several Germanic and Swiss organizations around town but everyone was on their own so what they did is that one day everyone said let's get together one weekend and have a little picnic. Well that little picnic was at raceway park in 1966 and the interest in the event was tremendous and they ran out of food and they ran out of beverages so overnight they got everything else back together and got back together the next day and it got even bigger and it's now what you see today,” said Andrew Beevis, vice-chairman of the festival.

There are many activities that attendees of the festival can enjoy, from beer drinking to rock throwing.

Vice-chairman Andrew Beevis explains that there are two rocks, a 75-pound one for women and a 138-pound one for men, for contestants to try to throw as far as they can.

"It's a Swiss event. The women's record is around 13 feet and the men's is around 16 feet," Beevis said.

Along with unique events, there will be unique food.

"We'll go through about a round of 1.5 tons of potatoes pancakes 2.5 tons of potato salad. We'll go through 15-thousand various versions of sausage this weekend and that's just the tip of the iceberg with respect to the food we go through out here is tremendous, said Beevis.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the door for $10 or online here. Those who purchase online will receive a 20% discount.

The festivities start on Friday at 6 p.m. and go all weekend long.

