Springfield HS assistant coach fired following charges of child - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Springfield HS assistant coach fired following charges of child porn

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Springfield High School assistant coach has been fired after computer files were found in his possession containing child pornography. 

The Board of Education voted to terminate Russell Smith's contract with the district at their general meeting on Thursday. 

Smith was placed on administrative leave more than a week ago. 

Smith was an assistant coach for Springfield High School's football team and has been with the team since 2013.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly