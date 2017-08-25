Man shot multiple times drives himself to hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot multiple times drives himself to hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition for a time on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Milburn Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the hospital after receiving reports of a man there who was shot multiple times. 

Police say Lloyd Black drove himself to the hospital, but was sedated by the time they arrived.

Hospital staff said Black had gunshot wounds to his chest and left arm. 

Police were able to determine the location of the shooting through their investigation.

Police say Black's vehicle was also damaged due to the shooting.

Police say Black's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening and he is now in stable condition.

