One person in the hospital after rollover crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of a rollover crash in east Toledo early Friday morning. 

The crash occurred on Oak Street near Milton Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was heading down Oak Street when she lost control and crashed into a parked pick-up truck.

The collision caused her car to flip over.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

