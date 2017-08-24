Sandusky police officers make heroic effort to save man's life

All police officers swear to protect and serve their communities. Several officers in Sandusky did just that when they saved a man's life who was attempting suicide.

Sandusky police watched as a man hovered of the Milan Road overpass bridge. The officers attempted to negotiate with man to prevent him from jumping.

Police then watched as he took several pills while he dangled near death.

One officer noticed the man look down while he was hanging off the ledge and that’s when he sprang into action, grabbing his wrists as other officers rushed to pull the man to safety.

The entire heroic moment was captured on dash cam video.

"I give it to them. They were very fast and they were able to get total control of the situation. So they did a great job," Sgt. Dawn Allen, Sandusky Police Department said.

Those in and around Sandusky say the whole story is amazing. From the citizen who called 911 to the brave actions of the officers involved in the rescue.

"It's wonderful to hear about people that help people and that a life was saved is an amazing thing,” said Mary Cameron, a woman who docks her boat in Sandusky all summer long.

“Yes, that people care. To me that is very important, particularly in these times," added her husband Donald Cameron.

"All these things with police officers and shooting and everything we really don't have problems like that here,” said LeAnn Dickman, a Sandusky resident. “It's just for as big as we are it still a small, we're still a small town and so people really care about people."

During the incident, traffic on the Milan Road overpass was shut down, including the train track below.

Officers were able to secure the man, who made a second lunge towards the edge of the overpass. Officers again preventing his death.

The man was evaluated at the hospital, but was charged with inducing panic. Police say they are grateful he is alive.

"It was a great outcome,” said Sgt. Allen. “It makes you want to just continue to be better and do everything you can to help all the citizens no matter what the situation may be."

The video has now gone viral, showcasing Sandusky Police's heroic efforts.

