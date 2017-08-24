Motorcyclist killed in west Toledo crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night following a crash with a pick up truck in west Toledo.

According to Toledo police, 23-year-old James Ketcham drove his motorcycle erratically on Laskey just after 7 p.m. when the driver of the pick-up, 61-year-old Richard Rodriguez Sr., attempted to turn into Burger King. Rodriguez's truck hit Ketcham, throwing him from the vehicle.

Both were transported to the hospital. Ketcham was pronounced dead. Rodriguez was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

