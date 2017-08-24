Toledo leaders hoping to make changes to lead law

Almost a year ago, the city of Toledo passed a controversial lead ordinance, but he work continues to weed out some of the kinks in the ordinance.

Thursday, the Toledo City Council and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department met to discuss how to get more landlords to register with the city.

So far, not even three percent, the most dangerous properties inspected, are registered.

As of Thursday, when property owners get inspections, their certificates begin the day they pass inspection. That certificate can last between one, three or six years. Then the clock begins to tick until they will have to pay again. That payment can be between $150 to $450.

That technicality lead many landlords to wait until the deadline.

Dave Welch of the Health Department says he hopes to change their plan.

"I wanted to make sure we bounced it off the board of health and we wanted to get their input before we did anything," Welch said. "But it seems like it's what we were hearing from the real estate investors that if we did this, more people would come in sooner. And that's what we want. We want more folks to come in because if you wait until the end of the deadline, there is not going to be enough capacity to get all of the inspections done."

If a landlord waits and there are not any inspectors available before June 30, this would be in violation of the law.

Welch says he does not think this will open the flood gates, but it will help.

