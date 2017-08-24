Toledo financially on track despite audit

Amid Toledo's financial director resigning and a pending state audit, city council members say they are on track when it comes to the budget line for

2017.

Thursday, city council members say they were pleased with where the city stands seven months into the year.

Members of the Finance and Budge Oversight Committee heard the latest finance reports from July.

Peter Rancatore is the Acting Director of the Department of Finance, following the resignation of George Sarantou. He reported the city saw an increase of more than $816,000 in the withholding portion of income tax. This makes the city 4 percent ahead of last year's collection.

However, the city's unemployment rate rose slightly.

Councilman Rob Ludeman said the City of Toledo and Lucas County both saw an increase in housing prices.

"Finally, really in the last year the number of housing sales in the city of Toledo proper have gone up substantially,” Ludeman said. “For probably the last three years they've been going up in the suburban areas."

This is good news for city revenue generated by property taxes.

Councilman Ludeman also says he is looking forward to seeing how ProMedica's move downtown will impact city revenue.

City Councilman Rob Ludeman also took a moment to acknowledge the budget did reflect the refund that went out to himself and other citizens who got tickets from the handheld cameras used by police officers near some school zones.

