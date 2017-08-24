Hurricane Harvey Forms - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hurricane Harvey Forms

Hurricane Harvey has been quickly strengthening over the past 24 hours and is expected to strike Texas before the weekend. Rain totals could be over 20" and winds well over 100 mph. 

This is a massive storm which covers up almost half of the Gulf of Mexico. Eventually this moisture may turn northward and bring us rain toward the middle of next week. 

