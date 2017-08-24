More folks who work downtown are headed out to lunch

Some restaurants are already seeing a boost in business as ProMedica finishes up its move to downtown.

Focaccia's, just across from the new headquarters, is one of those restaurants. Ed Beczynski says he hired two new employees to help fill the demand.

"If you're prepared and ready growth is exciting,” Beczynski said. “For those who are nervous about growth they shouldn't be. Just be prepared."

Beczynski signed a new 20-year lease for Focaccia's and has big plans to expand this lunch-time staple.

"We're going to move our carry out into this side of the restaurant,” Beczynski said. “We're adding a full service coffee bar with Maddie and Bella Coffee in here as well."

Just blocks away at Ye Olde Durty Bird, the general manager says she also had to hire more employees.

There are now more than 60 people working at "The Bird."

"We definitely have had to adjust to growth of ProMedica coming down there and again business downtown in itself growing,” said Julie Ketterman General Manager of the Ye Olde Durty Bird. “So we do respond all the time."

People who work downtown think the more options to choose from will bring more people out to lunch.

"If they're anything like myself, I love something good to eat,” said Israelle Nelson who works at ProMedica. “Especially if it's local, if it's Toledo local that's even better."

Over at the food trucks at Levis Square, there were several patrons Thursday with green badges. Some food truck owners said they also saw an increase in customers since ProMedica moved downtown.

