UT awarded nearly $1 million grant

The National Science Foundation awarded the University of Toledo a federal grant worth nearly $1 million.

The $991,081 grant will go towards UT's NURTURES Early Childhood Science Program. The program aims to improve the science readiness scores of children between preschool and third grade.

The program is part of a collaboration between UT, local daycare and nursery schools, TPS, informal science centers and other resources.

“We are pleased to receive additional funding from the National Science Foundation for the NURTURES program,” said Dr. Charlene Czerniak of UT. “Building on our previous success, we will simultaneously target early childhood teachers, families and children to create a broad support system for powerful and effective science teaching and learning."

Project leaders to measure the effectiveness of the program through research.

