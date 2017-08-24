Phase one of two begins in Indiana Street Bridge construction

The Indiana Street Bridge over the I-75 exit ramp from SB I-75 to downtown will be reduced from two lanes to one lane starting Thursday.

Drivers shouldn't expect these lane closures to go away anytime soon. Orange barrels may be seen in the area until July 2018, weather permitting.

This construction is just the first phase of the two part project.

The main goal with phase one is to completely rebuild the north side of the bridge. Once that portion wraps, phase two, the rebuilding of the south side of the bridge, will begin.

Phase two is expected to last a year as well.

