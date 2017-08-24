Ohio DOC says pills found in Kyle Overmyer's cell not illegal

Guards at Allen Correctional Institution found pills in the cell of former Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer.

According to the Sandusky Register, two prison guards searched Overmyer's cell and found a pill bottle containing 15 pills.

Overmyer is serving a four-year prison term after pleading guilty to 13 felonies and one misdemeanor including theft of a dangerous drug and deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

He was facing 40 different charges, but accepted a plea deal in December 2016. He could be released as early as January 2020.

Overmyer maintained the pills were multivitamins. Friday, the Ohio Department of Corrections confirmed the pills were multivitamins and supplements.

Overmyer received a verbal reprimand for having the pills and not notifying guards.

