Deputies searching for three who stole from Hillcrest Golf Course

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is searching for the three people who stole and damaged pieces of equipment at the Hillcrest Golf Course.

The three male subjects broke and entered the shop area earlier this summer on June 25.

Along with the building, the playing surfaces of the golf course were also damaged.

One of the subjects has a tattoo on his right shoulder and arm.

Deputies say the three subjects traveled north form the course and left a piece of equipment near Country Road 99.

Anyone with information about the scene is asked to contact Detective Fred Smith at 419-424-7261.

