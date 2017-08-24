Police release video of suspected Family Dollar robber

Toledo police are searching for a man they say robbed a Family Dollar Sunday evening.

Toledo police released a video Thursday of the robbery.

The subject appears to stroll into the store and has a brief conversation with the cashier. The subject jumped the counter and grabbed cash.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

