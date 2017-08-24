TPS, Cherry Street Mission, other agencies determined to help homeless students

Toledo Public Schools along with the Cherry Street Mission and other agencies, are tackling a big problem; how to help homeless students.

There are about 2,600 students in the area that do not have a steady place to live and are considered to be homeless or are in foster care.

The reasons behind that outstanding number are everyday factors for many local families.

The children have been removed from their homes for reasons such as being in an abusive or dangerous situation, a house fire or the family has been evicted.

These situations can lead students to couch surf with other family members and friends, live in a shelter, or on the street.

That's why Toledo Public Schools has called on key members in the community to pool their know-how and resources to help. The help is not just for the students, but also their families get off the street.

"We can better serve the community together as a city and as a county, to ultimately address these needs. Collective work has collective impact," said Dr. Romulus Durant, TPS Superintendent.

Some of the help includes medical treatment, job training for parents and clothing and shoes for kids.

All of this has been made possible by a $400,000 grant to help students for this 2017-2018 school year.

