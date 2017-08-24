Art Tatum house mural project unveiled

Art Tatum is considered the greatest jazz pianist ever. He was raised in a house on City Park Avenue in central Toledo.

It’s fallen into disrepair, but neighbors said it has a bright future.

It was only appropriate that a jazz trio played on the front porch Thursday afternoon for the unveiling of the Tatum House Mural Project.

The 15 colorful murals were created by students at the Jones Leadership Academy.

They covered windows, an effort to protect the aging house from the elements.

This is all built on the hope that this is just the beginning of the preservation of the house with it eventually becoming a place to bring the community together and celebrate the Tatum legacy.

“There’s various neighbors who have been interested in this house for a long time. Have a handful of ideas. Everything from a music school to a bed and breakfast. There’s a ton of potential. Lots of great potential” said Ryan Bunch of the Arts Commission.

And that’s music to the ears of Toledo jazz fans who treasure Art Tatum.

