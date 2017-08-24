UT students move in to campus dorms, cost played role in higher education decision

Presidents Hall on the University of Toledo campus has become a busy place during the third week of August.

On campus housing is welcoming 3,500 hundred students, with 1,400 of them being new students.

"It feels really nerve wracking, but really exciting," said Freshman Riley Simlar. Her mom Cathleen Simlar is also getting used to the idea of her daughter being on her own.

"I keep thinking this big lump in my throat is going to dissolve any minute now, but it's great. I'm excited for her," said Cathleen.

The three-day move in process has gone smoothly so far.

The Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, Valerie Walston, said she wants students to take advantage of the many "Weeks of Welcome" activities that are happening on campus, and reach out to as many students as possible.

"I want them to be open to meeting people who don't look like them. Maybe they're from a different city or maybe even from another country. So I always want to encourage students to build relationships with people who are just different from them," said Walston.

New research from LendEDU shows that UT has the lowest average student debt load of Ohio public colleges and universities, at $24,437.

That study is something that played into students' decisions to come to UT.

"Toledo offered me scholarship money and they paid waived my out of state tuition, which was really helpful," Riley.

"It's heart-breaking to think of these kids graduating with large debts and the University of Toledo was able to help mitigate that," adds Cathleen.

The average student loan debt for students who graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2016 was about $30,000.

Ohio ranked 16th overall for its college students’ debt load, which averages $29,579.

