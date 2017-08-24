Sylvania parents complain about school bus overcrowding

Parents in the Sylvania School District are complaining about bus overcrowding for their students.

Students that go to Highland Elementary School had to squeeze into bus seats and stand in aisles on Wednesday.

District officials said there are always kinks to work out at the beginning of the school year and this is no different. Sometimes estimates for students riding a bus to school need to be altered.

"I think with a situation of overcrowding, we immediately add another bus to that route. So what we do is take students from one bus route. There's too many and we create two bus routes," said Sylvania Schools Superintendent, Adam Fineske.

Fineske encourages parents with any bus complaints should contact the Office of Transportation.

