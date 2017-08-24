Victim takes self to hospital after shot multiple times - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Victim takes self to hospital after shot multiple times

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are still investigating an overnight shooting after a person arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lloyd Black, the victim, is in critical condition but is expected to be okay.

After speaking with family members and going back to the scene, investigators determined the shooting may have happened on Milburn Street om central Toledo. 

