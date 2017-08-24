Authorities still searching for fugitive missing for year, offering $16K reward for capture

Authorities are still searching for a fugitive who has been missing for a year.

Police say Darrick Bell, 49, who is also known as "Ghost" or "Tone"is the man in charge of the operation that took place at a Victory Inn motel in Dearborn, Michigan. It was raided in January 2017 which led to arrests of everyone else involved but Bell.

Authorities are now offering a cash reward of up to $16,000 for his capture.

Bell is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing at 195 pounds. He is also considered armed and dangerous and is well known in the southwest Detroit area.

Investigators believe he could be in the Monroe, Detroit or Ohio area.

Additional awards include $15,000 from Homeland Security Investigations.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 1-800-773-2587.

