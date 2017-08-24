Northwood doctor accused of sex crimes enters Alford plea deal

A Northwood doctor accused of several sex crimes, entered an Alford plea to three counts of gross sexual imposition Thursday afternoon in return for a sentence that did not include time behind bars.

Prosecutors said Dr. Haridas Dasani prescribed medication to women in exchange for sex.

The Judge told Dasani he was a disgrace to his profession after he tearfully tried to explain what he was doing for the patients was helping our communities heroin epidemic.

Dasani faced 55 counts of rape and gross sexual imposition earlier this month. Of those 55 counts, 52 were dropped.

"I reluctantly agreed to that because i think you should be going to prison today," said Judge Linda Jennings to Dasani. He responded with an apology.

And though this seems like a light sentence for the crime, Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Navarre assures that the victims looks at the case as a victory.

"This was a complicated case form the beginning and the victims have been through so much so after thorough discussion with the victims they decided as long as he could no longer practice medicine and not victimize anyone else they were fine with the closure this brought them," said Navarre.

Dasani agreed to surrender his medical license and to never practice again. He is also classified as a tier one sex offender and will need to register for the rest of his life.

He is also required to perform community service, wear an ankle monitor and will be on probation for five years.

If he does not abide by the terms, then he will be sent to prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.