Training for the Cure prepares runners for Susan G. Komen Race

One of Toledo's biggest races is still weeks away but the energy and excitement is already building.

Thousands come together to support the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, and even more are hoping to participate this year.

The six-week program, Train for the Cure, is now underfoot. It's designed to help people get in shape or improve their time in the Race for the Cure.

Some survivors believe running can be a part of the healing process.

"When I'm running everything is like a perfect world out there. This may sound funny, but you see the butterflies go by and you see the flowers and everything is fine. You don't think about what you're going through and your journey then. You're in a surreal world," said Cheryl Walters, a cancer survivor.

Others look forward to the race to honor loved ones.

"Race for the Cure really hits home for me a lot. Both my grandmothers had cancer. All my aunts and even worse my cousins already. It's a cause very near and dear to my heart," said Beth Davis, a new runner for the race.

And the race is not just for the ladies.

"There's a lot in it for the guys. It's a rewarding feeling knowing that you're doing something to help the ladies out there that are afflicted with this terrible disease. And men do get breast cancer as well," said Evan Gaynor. He is a three time Race for the Cure winner and coach.

The Train for the Cure programs gives participants in the race a chance to coach, practice and to bond with others.

"I'm excited because it's with good people and it's a good training program for people who are scaredy cats like me to get back out and running," said Davis.

"We have several group runs throughout the week and throughout the year where folks are getting together and running these workouts and running races. The togetherness of that, that really keeps you going in a way that you're unable to on your own," said Gaynor.

That same togetherness keeps runners and eager to improve as well.

"They are going to kill it. They are going to be so fast you won't even recognize anyone," said Shawn Masters, a beginner group coach.

Training for the race takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Toledo race is set for Sunday, September 24 and Findlay's race is on Saturday, September 23.

WTOL 11 will be LIVE from both races bringing you the latest on raising to save lives.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.