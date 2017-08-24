Structures destroyed by disastrous tornadoes one year ago

Thursday marks one year since destructive tornadoes ripped through Defiance and Paulding Counties.

Homes were destroyed, trees uprooted and power lines downed.

According the National Weather Service, the tornado that struck near State Route 66 near Flory Road in Defiance County made multiple touchdowns. It measured to be 400 yards wide. The length of its path was 2.69 miles with wind speeds between 120 and 125 mph.

The red cross was called in to help dozens of families.

