Wendy's restaurant doubles money goal for Adopt America Network

A check worth more than $12,000 was presented to the Adopt America Network at a Wendy's restaurant in Perrysburg Thursday morning.

Last month, Wendy's restaurants in northwest Ohio set a goal to raise $5,000. That is the same amount it costs to adopt one child.

The restaurant chain doubled its goal.

"A lot of people don't know that in northwest Ohio at any one time there's probably around 300 kids waiting for an adoptive family so money that people give, those dollars come together with other donors who help adopt America and we're finding families for those kids," said Wendy Spoerl, the Adopt America Network President.

Wendy's has raised more than $70,000 for Adopt America Network through the Sandcastle Brick Sale since 2011.

All of the money raised goes to help families in the Toledo Area.

