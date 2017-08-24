Local American Red Cross members prepare for Storm Harvey

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter is heading to Texas to help prepare for Tropical Storm Harvey's impact.

The storm is gaining strength and is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Among heading to Texas is Holly Blaine of Findlay. She is making her seventh trip to a disaster zone.

Blaine will help set up one of a 16 shelters as the hurricane storms through the Lone Star State.

“Trying to get food in, get the people happy. The longer you have to be in the shelter, the harder it is to keep them occupied, the kids and stuff," Blaine said. "They get restless and angry because they’re worried about where their house is.”

Blaine says she does not mind going into the eye of a hurricane if she can help others.

“Well, obviously it makes me feel good," Blaine said. "But I don’t do it for that. It’s a side benefit. You get blessed if you bless others.”

Anyone interesting in helping in a big or small way can call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Those interested in helping can also go here.

